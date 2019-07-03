Free agent snubs Sunderland as Celtic eye defender deal, Derby and Luton want ex-Coventry star, Blackpool close in on ex-Crystal Palace ace - updates on Peterborough and Bolton; League One rumours
Here are all the latest League One rumours from around the web:
Celtic are interested in re-signing former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews after abandoning a deal for Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair. (Scotsman)
James Wilson snubbed an offer from Sunderland in favour of returning to Aberdeen on a two-year deal. (Daily Mail)
Blackpool are hoping to wrap up a deal for Rangers ' Ryan Hardie with Terry McPhillips eyeing a tall striker. (The Sun)
The Seasiders are also on the verge of finalising a deal for Sulley Kaikai following his release from Crystal Palace. (Blackpool Gazette)
Transfer-listed Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has been given a surprise chance to impress manager Darren Ferguson. (Peterborough Telegraph)
Luca Connell has released a heartfelt statement, insisting Bolton "will always be special" after joining Celtic last week. (Burnden Aces)
Luton Town, Bristol City and Derby County have all been credited with interest in recently released Coventry City defender Jordan Willis. (Coventry Live)