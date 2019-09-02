Robbin Ruiter in action during his Sunderland days/

From Dylan McGeouch to Lee Cattermole: Sunderland AFC's summer transfer window winners and losers

Sunderland have had a hectic summer – with big earners Lee Cattermole, Bryan Oviedo and Donald Love and Adam Matthews making way for fresh blood.

By James Copley
Monday, 02 September, 2019, 17:09

George Dobson, Jordan Willis, Laurens De Bock and Marc McNulty are just some of the names Jack Ross has signed to try and bolster his squad as the Black Cats target promotion back to the Championship at the second attempt.

Here, we round-up the figures – including incoming and outgoing players - who have won and lost as a result of the Black Cats’ transfer business. Scroll down and click through the pages to see our Sunderland AFC summer window winners and losers.

1. Dylan McGeouch - loser

The Scottish midfielder remains at Sunderland but faces competition from George Dobson, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Elliot Embleton and Luke O'Nien.

2. Jack Baldwin - winner (?)

The defender could still sign for Salford City on loan in League Two after the deadline if a deal sheet has been submitted, potentially becoming the latest piece in an exciting project led by Manchester United's Class of '92.

3. Ethan Robson - winner

The Houghton-born midfielder needs game time at a key point in his development, a loan to Grimsby Town provides Robson with a good opportunity to shine away from Sunderland.

4. Laurens De Bock - winner

The left-back was way down the pecking order at Championship Leeds United, dropping down into League One to get minutes under his belt will likely be a good move for the 26-year-old left-back.

