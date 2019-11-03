'He is a terrific player' - Phil Parkinson hails this key Sunderland ace after Southend win
Luke O’Nien scored a sublime diving header for the second successive Sunderland home game – and Phil Parkinson has hailed his ‘terrific’ impact at both ends of the pitch.
O’Nien got on the end of Denver Hume’s cross from the left wing, a first half goal that proved enough to seal all three points against Sol Campbell’s struggling Southend United side.
Sunderland didn’t have to be at their best but a moment of brilliance secured the win.
The Black Cats now seventh in League One, a point outside the play-off positions and still eight off league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.
Parkinson admitted he was looking forward to watching the goal back on television with a glass of wine.
Reflecting on O’Nien’s goal and overall performance, Parkinson said: “He is a terrific player.
“The most important thing is he is great in both boxes, that is where the game is won or lost.
“That goal, I am looking forward to watching it again with a glass of wine, terrific header, great cross, I am very pleased for him.”
The cross was provided by Hume, who enjoyed a man of the match performance from full-back.
Parkinson added: “Him and Aiden McGeady in the opening 25 minutes were almost unplayable.
“Denver has grown in confidence, he has great legs and energy, when he faces players at one v one you expect him to go past and deliver.
“He created a goal today, it will do him the world of good.”