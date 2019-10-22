Injury blow for Sunderland AFC striker facing four weeks out plus FA Cup draw details revealed
New manager Phil Parkinson has been dealt an injury blow early on in his Sunderland tenure.
Striker Charlie Wyke has been ruled out for four-weeks having hobbled off with an ankle injury in the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park in League One last Saturday.
A club statement confirmed Wyke had undergone a scan on Monday, with the results confirming ligament damage. The injury leaves Parkinson with just Will Grigg as an out-and-out senior striker, although Chris Maguire, Marc McNulty and Duncan Watmore can play up-front if required.
Many Wearsiders were quick to wish Wyke well with @RamseySAFC adding: “Considering we heard it was ligament damage, he could have been out for a lot longer.”
Sunderland will face fellow League One side Gillingham in the first round of the FA Cup – the draw was made live on TV last night.
The tie will take place at the Stadium of Light on the weekend of November 9 with winning sides in the first round proper receiving £36,000.
Second round ties will take place on November 30 with £54,000 paid out to the winners. The coveted third-round ties will take place on 4 January with a whopping £135,000 paid out to the winners.
Following the draw, fans took to Twitter to react, with many users commenting on how uninspiring the fixture was.
Black Cats fan @GarethHern said: “All those non-league sides and we get one of the most boring ties we could have got.”