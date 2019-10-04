Jack Ross reveals his big Sunderland takeover wish as talks continue
Jack Ross is keen to avoid more uncertainty at Sunderland – but insists takeover talks won’t distract him from the task at hand.
The Black Cats are in discussions with an American consortium – containing investors Glenn Fuhrman, John Phelan and Robert Platek – over a purchase of the club.
Owner Stewart Donald hinted over the weekend that clarity on a deal would be reached in a fortnight, with the chairman rating the chances of a deal being completed as ‘better than 50/50’.
And Ross, having previously held talks with the club’s potential new owners, admits he has ‘no idea’ as to the latest developments.
“I’m certainly none the wiser,” said Ross.
“I’m not avoiding the question, it’s actually the truth. I have no idea what’s going on.”
And while uncertainty continues, Ross insists he won’t use it as an excuse – but believes stability would prove helpful in the short-term after an unsettled period.
“I’ve said before that it would be very weak of me as a manager to use it as an excuse.
“But anything that involves uncertainty at any club – and we’ve had it for quite a long period now, if you go back to the end of last season when there was speculation over potential new owners – you would like confirmation and stability, if you like, confirmed.
“The truth is it doesn’t affect how I go about my business on a day-to-day basis and until anything is concluded one way or another then I don’t know what is going to happen.”