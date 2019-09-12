Jack Ross reveals the latest on Duncan Watmore - and when the Sunderland star may return
Jack Ross believes Duncan Watmore could return to action before the end of the month – after the forward suffered another injury setback.
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 14:06
Having enjoyed a full pre-season, Watmore picked up an injury on the eve of the new campaign and has been absent in recent weeks.
And his manager has now revealed when the 25-year-old is set to return – and how the club intend to support his comeback.
“It’s a muscular injury,” explained Ross.
“The timescale would currently be two to three weeks from now, but that can change either way.
“That’s where we’re at at the moment.
“It’s frustrating for him and it’s frustrating for me, but it’s the nature of the game.
“All we can do is, first of all, make sure we get him physically right to play. And then make sure we support him in the way we can emotionally to support him in those challenges he continues to face.