Jack Ross reveals when he hopes to have key Sunderland man back from injury

Max Power fires a shot at goal in the 2-1 win over MK Dons.

The visitors were lucky not to be down to ten men, sub David Kasumu shoved Power to the floor in full view of both benches and the fourth official.

But he was only booked by Marsden, incredibly Power also had his name taken for a booking.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross agreed with the referee’s decision though and admitted he wasn’t expecting to see a red card produced.

The Black Cats won the game 2-1 thanks to two stunning first half strikes from Max Power and Luke O'Nien, Sunderland back to winning ways in the league after two disappointing 1-1 draws to Rotherham and Bolton Wanderers in recent games.

Did Ross think it was a red?

The Sunderland boss said: “No. I think it was very similar to Luke [O'Nien's] at Peterborough. Similar-ish, in terms of the contact. I've not watched it again but at the time I didn't expect a red card.”

Ross made six changes from the side that drew with Bolton Wanderers last weekend and three from the Carabao Cup team that beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Aiden McGeady again missing with a foot problem but Ross is expecting him back soon after he improved over the course of the past week.

On McGeady, Ross said: “Aiden picked up an injury around the same area against Bolton but nowhere near as worrying as it was last season.

“Hopefully he'll improve again over the course of this week. He's improved quite a lot this week and hopefully will improve again this week again."

On the victory, Ross added: “I’m very pleased to win the game and with large parts of it and we have created a lot in recent matches and we need to be more ruthless.

“Winning here is the be all and end all and I’ve learned that in my 16 months at the club.