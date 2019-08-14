Jack Ross reveals whether Sunderland duo Dylan McGeouch and Denver Hume will face Portsmouth
Denver Hume could return against Portsmouth but Dylan McGeouch is a doubt, revealed Jack Ross.
The duo were both missing from the team that beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup at the Wham Stadium.
Hume was missing with a groin problem but Ross has confirmed he could return to the squad against Portsmouth on Saturday, providing he is able to return to training later in the week.
Dylan McGeouch, also injured, is a doubt for the League One clash.
Ross, speaking in the aftermath of the win over Stanley, said: “Denver has a slight groin problem, he should hopefully train towards the end of this week.
“Duncan [Watmore] and Ethan [Robson] will still be out.
“The two from Saturday have a chance.
“Dylan has an ankle problem, it was still pretty sore yesterday and this morning.
“We’ll see how he reacts over the rest of the week.”