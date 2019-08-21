Jack Ross reveals which Sunderland player can be a 'real asset' this season

Charlie Wyke scored the winner against Rochdale at Spotland.

The striker played his part in turning the tide and sealing three vital points for his side.

“I was delighted with him tonight, and I hope he gets credit for it,” Ross said.

“He has gone through a frustrating period, I’ve spoken about it quite openly and I speak to Will a lot. He does care, and he wants to do well here. He’s accepted being left out of the team at times because he knows his levels aren’t quite where he wants them to be, but his attitude has continued to be good, and I think he showed where he’s at when he came on the pitch tonight.

“I thought he had a really good impact on it because he kick-started us a bit in that second half, and it was during that period when we scored and looked like we might get another.

“He played a big part in that, and I hope that people recognise that he’s not just there to score goals, he is a good player and he is a good striker and I think he showed that with the way he played tonight.”

Ross also said that Charlie Wyke will be a ‘real asset’ for the team after he scored his second goal in three games.

“There’s been a marked difference in him this pre-season,” Ross said.

“He had a little ankle injury but he did the vast majority of the hard work and he’s looked better for it. He’s looked, lean fit and strong, in a good place. He scored here last year but I think he’s in a very different place, he’ll be a real asset for us.

“His overall play was good and his finish was just reflective of how he feels at the moment.

“He’s a proven goalscorer at this level. It comes with sharpness, and how you feel mentally, and how proactive you are with putting yourself in good areas.