Jack Ross reveals why he'd be amazed with Sunderland still 'active' in transfer market
Jack Ross admits only having one left-back is not ideal but remains confident it will be addressed.
Sunderland only have Denver Hume after Bryan Oviedo and Reece James left, with Ross hopeful of landing a new signing before September 2.
Ross said: “With Reece leaving, at the time that was the best possible way to avoid the scenario we had last year where we carried three left-backs.
“Last summer I thought Bryan would leave and he didn’t.
“Ideally you’d always have two but you can’t predict with certainty how things will go. We’re still trying.
“We’re working our way through those we identified, in terms of how available are they, that can be fluid and change as well.
“We’re active and I would be amazed if we didn’t get one. We need to do it but it’s just, we could have done it before now but you don’t want to do it for the sake of doing it.”