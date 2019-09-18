Sunderland slipped to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light.

The worrying lack of clean sheets is proving a major problem for the Black Cats this season, Sunderland went ahead through Marc McNulty’s 34-second strike but the turning point came when Aiden McGeady missed a penalty.

Rotherham, relegated from the Championship last season, were more than worthy of a point and equalised in the second half courtesy of Jake Hastie’s strike.

Reflecting on the frustrating draw, Ross said: “I think on reflection we are disappointed not to get the win - we had a period of superiority and had opportunities to go further ahead.

“But I would be loathe to be too critical of the front players, they have delivered this season for a long time now.

“The harsh reality is for us we need to keep clean sheets. We are ten games into the season now.

“Up to now we haven’t done so. That buck and responsibility always stops with me.

“My fault today. But we have to continue to work hard at it and make sure we do it, if we do then we turn what has been a decent ten games into a really good ten games following from now.

“It was a difficult game against a good side.”

This was Sunderland’s third 1-1 draw of the season.

Ross added: “1-1s are the same as 2-2s and 3-3s. It doesn’t make a difference, it is a draw.

“We came here to win the game tonight. We got pinned back second half.

“Though that period, we have to be resolute because the dynamics change when they score.

“For us, primarily it is keeping clean sheets.

“We kept 13 last year. Really you need about 20 in league games to ensure success.”