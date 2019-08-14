John Coleman hints at 'dodgy' circumstances - after claiming Accrington were the better side against Sunderland

John Coleman believes his Accrington side should have beaten Sunderland

The Black Cats ran out 3-1 winners at the Wham Stadium – as late goals from Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke sealed victory.

But for large parts of the second half, the hosts enjoyed the majority of possession and had their third tier rivals pinned back.

Having fallen behind to Marc McNulty’s early strike, a cool penalty from Colby Bishop levelled the score on the hour mark.

And Coleman was frustrated that his side couldn’t push on and find a winner, as he insisted he believed they were the better of the two sides in the North West.

He also hinted at ‘dodgy things’ going on before the game turned back in Sunderland’s favour, but failed to elaborate on the full details.

"I'm frustrated because it's a game we could, and should, have won,” he said, speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire.

"In the first half there was some slick passing from both teams. They carved out a good opportunity and took it - it was a great goal.

"Then we've done the same to them and miss an open goal.

"It was two teams playing good football and in the second half we stepped things up a bit and I don't think anyone could argue that we were the better team for the next 25 minutes.

"We got the penalty and we forced them back, and they hadn't been near our goal.

"Then there was a couple of dodgy things went on and they ended up hitting the underside of the bar, and we dodged a bullet with that.

"But then we had a terrible mix-up in midfield and if you give Aiden McGeady a chance to run at you...

"He's a quality player, and the third goal was a non-event because we were throwing everything forward.