League One manager sees Sunderland odds slashed
Gareth Ainsworth has seen his odds to become the next Sunderland manager slashed – and is now second favourite for the position.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 12:15 pm
The Wycombe Wanderers boss is under consideration for the vacancy at the Stadium of Light, and is also interesting Millwall.
And Ainsworth has seen his odds to join the Black Cats fall to 3/1 – having been at 14/1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Phil Parkinson remains the heavy favourite for the role at 1/3, with an appointment nearing.