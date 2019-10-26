League One news: Ex-Sunderland target nets late stunner as pressure mounts on Kenny Jackett

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett

With the table starting to take shape, there was movement at the summit of the third tier with some surprising results.

Here’s what happened in the latest round of League One fixtures:

Ipswich stay top after Southend win

Sol Campbell’s reign at Southend United started with a defeat against league leaders Ipswich - James Norwood netting a brace with Kayden Jackson also on the scoresheet for the Tractor Boys. Emile Acquah’s 83rd minute effort reduced the deficit.

Sky Blues and Posh share the spoils

Coventry City and Peterborough shared the spoils in dramatic fashion.

Amadou Bakayoko handed the Sky Blues the lead, but Marcus Maddison pulled the hosts level - only for Max Biamou to net late on and seemingly win it for Coventry.

But Mo Eisa - a former Sunderland target - struck in injury time to ensure the points were shared.

Pressure rises on Kenny Jackett

The Pompey boss has come in for plenty of criticism in recent weeks, and a late collapse at Bristol Rovers saw that rise once more.

Gareth Evans and Ronan Curtis had put Pompey two goals up against the Gas, only for Alex Rodman and a Craig MacGillivray own goal to haul the hosts level in the final ten minutes.

Wycombe spring another shock

Gareth Ainsworth’s side continue to defy the odds in League One, beating Rotherham 1-0 thanks to Scott Kashket’s early goal.

Best of the rest

In-form Fleetwood left it late to find a way past a determined MK Dons, Ched Evans sealing a 1-0 win, with Burton and Blackpool sharing the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Oxford United picked up another fine win, brushing aside Rochdale courtesy of goals from Josh Ruffels, Sam Long and Tarique Fosu, to continue their surge up the table.

Gillingham beat Accrington on the road, Regan Charles-Cook sealing a 1-0 win.

Weather takes it toll