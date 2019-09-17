League One round-up: How Sunderland's rivals fared on a dramatic evening

With a full compliment of League One fixtures to be played, there were some key games as the table starts to take shape. But who continued their impressive form, and who has been left scrapping at the bottom of the third tier? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how Sunderland’s rivals fared on a dramatic evening in League One:
1. Bristol Rovers 1-1 Gillingham
In a game of few chances, it was the hosts who took the lead just before the interval as Tyler Smith drilled home. Tommy O’Connor levelled late on for the Gills, but neither side were able to find a winner.
2. Coventry City 2-1 AFC Wimbledon
A shock looked to be on the cards for much of the first half, after Marcus Forss’ penalty put struggling Wimbledon ahead. Jordy Hiwula’s leveller spoilt their party though, with Liam Walsh’s 93rd minute winner keeping the Sky Blues top - while serving as a cruel blow to Wimbledon.
3. Doncaster Rovers 0-1 Blackpool
For much of the game there was little to separate the two sides, who have both enjoyed strong starts to the campaign. But with the clock ticking into the 90th minute, Armand Gnanduillett’s goal sentenced Doncaster to a first defeat of the term.
4. MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town
Ipswich continued their early season promotion push with a comfortable victory. They didn’t look back after Jon Nolan’s 12th minute opener, with the win keeping the Tractor Boys second in League One.
