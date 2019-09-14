With the league table starting to take shape, there were some key results at both ends of the table - while one side were in cup action. But how did Sunderlad’s rivals fare, and who is sitting pretty at this early stage of the 2019/20 campaign? Scroll down and click through the pages as we round-up the best of the day’s action in the third tier:
1. Gillingham 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers
Wycombe sat atop League One at the start of the day, but suffered a rare defeat at the hands of Steve Evans’ Gillingham side. Goals either side of the break from striker Mikael Ndjoli wrapped up victory for the Gills.
2. Burton Albion 0-0 Coventry City
Both sides have begun the season well, with the Sky Blues sitting second before the day’s action began. They hit the post in the first-half through Zain Westbrooke, with Nathan Broadhead coming similarly close for the Brewers as the game ended goalless.
3. Ipswich Town 0-0 Doncaster Rovers
Two unbeaten sides kept their streaks intact at Portman Road, despite in-form Doncaster dominating most of the clash. Ben Sheaf’s late effort which came off the post was the closest the visitors came to sealing a win.
4. Southend United 3-3 Fleetwood Town
The spoils were shared in a real ding-dong battle, in which struggling Southend more than matched a strong Fleetwood side. Stephen McLaughlin opened the scoring for the hosts before Jimmy Dunne levelled. Josh Morris and Stephen Humphrys then traded strikes, with Kyle Dempsey and Humphrys later netting again.
