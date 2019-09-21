League One round-up: Kenny Jackett on the brink at Portsmouth; Ipswich Town make big moves

With the table starting to shape up at both ends, there was a chance for the early pace-setters to solidify their place at the top while those at the other end of the standings were hoping to clamber up the league. But what happened in the latest instalment of third tier action? Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the Black Cats’ rivals fared:
1. Accrington Stanley 1-1 Blackpool
Simon Grayson’s Blackpool have struggled for form after a strong start to the campaign - and found themselves behind after just 16 minutes to a Curtis Tilt own-goal. But just as it looked like Stanley would claim the three points, Matty Virtue curled home two minutes into injury time to snatch away victory.
Photo: Nathan Stirk
Copyright:
2. AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Bristol Rovers
While still in the relegation zone, Wimbledon have improved in recent weeks and ran table-toppers Coventry close in midweek. They took the lead against Bristol with Marcus Forss continuing his fine form of late - only for Abu Ogogo to quickly level. Forss then saw red before Jonson Clarke-Harris and Tony Craig helped turn the game on its head.
Photo: Warren Little
Copyright:
3. Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Sunderland
Bolton continue to to improve under Keith Hill and - after striking the post in the first-half - bagged shortly after the restart through Jack Hobbs. They looked certain to seal an unlikely victory, until Aiden McGeady levelled from the spot in added time.
Photo: Gareth Copley
Copyright:
4. Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Peterborough United
The South Yorkshire side suffered their first defeat of the season in midweek, but bounced back in style against the in-form Posh. James Coppinger and Kieran Sadlier netted in the opening 45 minutes to hand Rovers the lead, with the hosts then seeing out a comfortable victory.
Photo: George Wood
Copyright: