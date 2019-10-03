Lincoln City injury news as Michael Appleton identifies key Sunderland threat his players must tackle
New Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has identified Max Power as the key Sunderland player ahead of the weekend League One clash.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 08:38 am
Sunderland make the trip to Sincil Bank Saturday with the Black Cats looking to build on the 2-1 victory over MK Dons, with Power scoring a goal of the season contender.
Appleton told Lincolnshire Live: “They’ve brought a couple players into the team over the last couple of weeks and obviously they have Max Power who has a big influence on the team and has scored two great goals.
"We know we need to nullify that threat, but I’ve seen enough in my two games so far to suggest we can give them a right good game.
“Obviously if this place is bouncing like it I fully expect it to be, then they’d be ready for a game.”
The Imps will be without the injured Michael Bostwick, Lee Frecklington and Ben Coker. Tom Pett has trained.