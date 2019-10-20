A new era dawns for under Len Ashurst during the 1984/85 season.

Look at that hair! 22 iconic photos of Sunderland AFC in the 1980s

Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Gazette’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 23 iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos.

Sunday, 20th October 2019

Much like the 1970s, the 1980s proved to be a challenging time for Sunderland as a town.

Coal mining declined during the period with shipbuilding ending in 1988. The unemployment crisis rose to 20% of Mackems out of work in the mid-1980s.

However, Nissan car plant did open in 1986 and on the field, Sunderland reached a cup final the year before.

1. 1984

38-year-old Sunderland player Bryan 'Pop' Robson in action during Division One match against Leicester City at Filbert Street on May 12, 1984. Robson scored in a 2-0 win which saved the club from relegation.

2. 1987

Eric Gates in 1987. The Durham-born midfielder scored 46 league goals in 185 appearences before moving to Carlisle United in 1990.

3. 1985

Clive Walker pictured after scoring one of his two goals against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Milk Cup.

4. 1985

Sunderland goalkeeper Chris Turner in action on the plastic pitch of Loftus Road during a match against Queens Park Rangers in February, 1985.

