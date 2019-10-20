Look at that hair! 22 iconic photos of Sunderland AFC in the 1980s
Once again, we’ve delved deep into The Gazette’s photo archives to bring Black Cats fans 23 iconic, retro Sunderland AFC photos.
Much like the 1970s, the 1980s proved to be a challenging time for Sunderland as a town.
Coal mining declined during the period with shipbuilding ending in 1988. The unemployment crisis rose to 20% of Mackems out of work in the mid-1980s.
However, Nissan car plant did open in 1986 and on the field, Sunderland reached a cup final the year before.
