Mike Ashley agrees £52m takeover deal, Rafa Benitez contract to expire in EIGHT days & Alan Shearer honours Sir Bobby Robson
Mike Ashley has agreed a £52m takeover of GAME today - the Newcastle United owner bought a 26% stake in GAME back in 2017. That’s since increased to 40%.
In a statement to the stock market, Game said it had little choice but to accept an offer from Ashley’s Sports Direct leisurewear group, which bought a 26% stake in the company in 2017 and has built its holding to nearly 40%
Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle United contract expires in just eight days.
The Gazette understands the Dubai-based investors believe they are the only legitimate takeover party in talks – and are keen to strike a deal quickly.
But TWO parties are believed in negotiations to wrestle control of the Magpies from Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
United are in limbo with the club’s ownership as well as the managerial position in doubt.
According to reports, former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew is in contention to complete a shock move to the US and is now a ‘serious candidate’ to become the new manager of MLS side FC Cincinnati manager.
Fulham and their manager, former United midfielder Scott Parker, will reportedly part with £20m to secure the services of striker Dwight Gale after identifying 28-year-old as their top target. Gayle still has two years left on his own deal at the North-East outfit.
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has given his seal of approval to a new play celebrating ‘Bobby Robson Saved My Life’ the life of Sir Bobby Robson.