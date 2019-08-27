Peterborough United owner reveals why Sunderland rejected chance to sign Marcus Maddison

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United.

Sunderland, who have made six signings so far, were never likely to splash out on big-money signings this summer and Maddison has a release clause of £2.5 million in his current Posh contract.

The winger has been linked with a move to the North East several times.

MacAnthony told the Roker Rapport podcast: “We knew we were going into the last year of Marcus Maddison’s contract and either we said to Marcus that “look, we’ll see if we can get you a move”, he’s served his time at Peterborough United in League One and if ever a player deserved to go to the Championship or a big football club, it’s Marcus - it would have to be a big football club outside the Championship.

“Marcus Maddison is a Sunderland fan - I think everyone knows that from when he was a kid around that neck of the woods.

“When we played you at our place - in April, the 1-1 - your manager had said to our gaffer ‘What a player that boy is, I really liked him last summer but we heard bad things about him and that’s why we didn’t go in for him’.

“That was the conversation between the two gaffers.

“So Barry [Fry] doing his job in June, started making phone calls because we need to know ahead of time if we are going to sell a player as we need to replace them.”

Hull made a ‘derisory’ offer, while contact was also made with Sunderland.

MacAnthony added: “So Baz rang Richard [Hill] and they had a conversation in June.

“He said ‘Oh, I’ve spoke to Richard...”, I said ‘Did the Marcus thing come up?’ he said ‘yeah, I said your manager likes him, is there any interest?’ and Richard said to Barry along the lines of ‘We don’t rate him, I don’t anyway and there is no way that we will be bidding for Marcus Maddison.