Phil Parkinson appointed as manager of Sunderland
Phil Parkinson has been appointed as Jack Ross’ successor at Sunderland.
The new Black Cats boss has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the task of delivering promotion come the end of the season. The 51-year-old visited the Academy of Light this morning and will take charge of training ahead of his first game against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
The former Colchester United manager has been out of work since August when he left his post with Bolton Wanderers after the club’s well-documented financial problems.
He impressed the Sunderland hierarchy – Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven, Richard Hill and Tony Coton – in the recruitment process after League One experience and success was established as the key criteria for any candidate.
Parkinson has twice won promotion from the third tier of English football, first with Colchester United and then with Bolton.
Arguably, his best work came at Bradford City, Parkinson led the club yo the play-offs on the back of winning promotion to League Two and a League Cup final.
Speaking after his appointment, Parkinson said: “It is both a privilege and immense responsibility to be appointed manager of this great club.
“Sunderland’s immense history, the passion of its fanbase and its wonderful facilities are legendary within the game.
“It’s now up to me to build on the work of my predecessor and deliver the success the fans are so desperate for. This is a good squad of players, and I relish the challenge of working with them to achieve our goal of promotion from League One.”