Phil Parkinson drops big selection hint ahead of Sunderland v Leicester City clash

Phil Parkinson has dropped a big selection hint ahead of Sunderland’s EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City – with Benji Kimpioka set to start.

By Richard Mennear
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:20 pm
Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka.

After a busy week of first team fixtures, Parkinson is set to mix things up for the game at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Parkinson said: “There are players like Benji [Kimpioka] who we feel deserves an opportunity tomorrow from what we've seen in training so far.

“He is different, he is quick, and he has got ability.”