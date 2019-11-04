Phil Parkinson drops big selection hint ahead of Sunderland v Leicester City clash
Phil Parkinson has dropped a big selection hint ahead of Sunderland’s EFL Trophy clash with Leicester City – with Benji Kimpioka set to start.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:20 pm
After a busy week of first team fixtures, Parkinson is set to mix things up for the game at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.
Parkinson said: “There are players like Benji [Kimpioka] who we feel deserves an opportunity tomorrow from what we've seen in training so far.
“He is different, he is quick, and he has got ability.”