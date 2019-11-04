Phil Parkinson drops big selection hint ahead of Sunderland v Leicester City clash

Sunderland striker Benji Kimpioka.

After a busy week of first team fixtures, Parkinson is set to mix things up for the game at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson said: “There are players like Benji [Kimpioka] who we feel deserves an opportunity tomorrow from what we've seen in training so far.