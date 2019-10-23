Phil Parkinson reveals injury latest after Lynden Gooch taken off in Tranmere Rovers win
Phil Parkinson is hopeful that Lynden Gooch has not suffered a serious injury.
Gooch was taken off in the 53rd minute of the 5-0 win over Tranmere Rovers with an ankle problem, having earlier scored the third goal as the Black Cats raced into a three-goal lead in the first half.
He was in clear discomfort but the Sunderland boss received a positive update after the game.
“He’s twisted his ankle,” Parkinson said.
“The physio has just told me he doesn’t think it’s too serious but obviously he was unable to carry on.
“We certainly weren’t going to take any risks with him because we lost Charlie [Wyke] at the weekend and we can’t afford to lose many more because we’ve got a lot of games coming up.”
Wyke will be out for at least four weeks after damaging his ankle ligaments, but Aiden McGeady will be available again this weekend after serving a suspension.