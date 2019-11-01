Phil Parkinson reveals when Charlie Wyke will return for Sunderland - and provides Joel Lynch and Duncan Watmore updates

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson.

The striker injured his ankle in Parkinson’s first game in charge, the defeat at Wycombe Wanderers, but he is closing in on a return.

Sunderland host Southend United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and Parkinson has confirmed Lynden Gooch, Wyke and Lee Burge are set to miss out again.

Duncan Watmore will be assessed Saturday morning after suffering from a virus this week but Joel Lynch is fit to play.

Parkinson said: “Joel is fine, he got a bang on his knee but he trained today.

“Goochy is still not out on the grass, Charlie Wyke will hopefully start running next week.

“Burgey still has a problem, it is not serious but hasn’t progressed as quickly as we would have hoped.

“Duncan Watmore has had a virus this week, we have to assess him carefully, it can reduce your energy levels, he has done some of the training this morning.

“We will look at him tomorrow closely and decide what we do.”

On Wyke, he added: “He will start running Monday so we would still say he is two weeks away from playing.

“Goochy went out on the grass earlier this week but didn’t react well, we have had to take him back a bit.