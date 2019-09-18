Reece James discusses his start to life at Sunderland and injury woes
Reece James believes he is already a better player since leaving Sunderland – despite only classing his start to life after the Black Cats as ‘okay’.
The full-back swapped the Stadium of Light for Doncaster Rovers over the summer, having been in and out of Jack Ross’ side during his single season on Wearside.
Much of his lack of action was due to some niggling injuries, which thwarted the former Wigan Athletic man’s chance to progress.
But with those injuries now behind him, James feels that he is already feeling like a better player this campaign - but believes his start to the season has only been ‘okay’.
Speaking to Doncaster’s official website, the 25-year-old said: “My start at Rovers has been okay, but there’s always opportunity to improve both in attack and defence.
“I didn’t think Tuesday was one of my better games but that happens in football.
“I’ll just focus on being better individually and for the team.
“I found it a little bit tough at the start of last season,” he continued.
“I had an injury problem, then I got a run of games, but then I got another injury.
“These things happen in football so you just have to be mentally and physically prepared.
“I already feel I’ve been better this season. The guys look after me at the training ground and as long as I stay fit, I’ll do the best I can for the season.”