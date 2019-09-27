Revealed: How many tickets have been sold for Sunderland v MK Dons
Sunderland have sold just over 28,000 tickets for their League One clash with MK Dons – after a disappointing run of league form.
Back-to-back draws in the third tier have left some Sunderland fans frustrated, although the mood did pick-up after the midweek win over Sheffield United.
And 28,071 tickets had been sold for the clash with Paul Tisdale’s side as of 7am on Friday, September 27 – although this figure does not include travelling fans or those sat in hospitality areas at the stadium.
MK Dons are yet to announce their ticket sales, but the total number could well exceed 30,000 when on the day sales
The lowest attendance seen at the Stadium of Light thus far this term was the remarkable 29,078 that watched the stalemate with Rotherham United, although this was a midweek fixture.
Should the Black Cats secure a crowd of over 30,000, then the crowd against the Dons will be the second highest of the season thus far – beaten only by the opening day draw with Oxford United.
Supporters can purchase tickets from the Stadium of Light ticket office or via safc.com throughout the course of Friday and the club have now confirmed cash turnstiles will be in operation.
A club statement read: “Turnstiles 33-36 in the north east corner will be open and tickets are priced at £20 for all ages.
"Elsewhere, turnstiles 43-46 in the east stand will be open for home fans, priced at £25.”