Revealed: The Newcastle United legend who helped Gillingham fight back against Sunderland

Newcastle legend Rob Lee

Lee’s free-kick squirmed through the hands of Jon McLaughlin, allowing the Gills to level at the Stadium of Light while sending their FA Cup tie to a replay.

And the midfielder has revealed how a text message from Lee Sr. proved his inspiration in helping his side back into the game.

“Maybe a little bit,” said Lee, when quizzed if he was determined to beat Sunderland duo to his family connections.

“Dad did text me before the game and said ‘make sure you beat the Mackems’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s always nice to get the goal and, although we didn’t beat them, we’ve got another chance.

“He couldn’t make it here today unfortunately,” he continued.

“He wasn’t here but he’ll be gutted to miss that one.

“I’m sure he’ll be happy and he’ll call me in a minute and we’ll have a good chat about it.”

Lee could have won it for his side in the second half too, as he was inches away from converting Brandon Hanlan’s low centre with the goal gaping.

“I think it went through my legs, to be honest,” he said.

“I knew he was going to put it across goal and I just stretched to try and get something on it.