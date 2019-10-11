Revealed: The surprise fee Sunderland could pay for Gareth Ainsworth
Sunderland have earmarked Gareth Ainsworth as a potential new manager after parting company with Jack Ross earlier this week – as Stewart Donald begins his search for a replacement.
And Ainsworth, who has led Wycombe from the brink of relegation to the National League to the top of League One, is the current favourite with the bookmakers to succeed Ross.
Indeed, BBC Three Counties claimed that the Black Cats have now been given to talk to Ainsworth as Donald looks to sound-out potential recruits.
But should the Wycombe boss be the man chosen by Donald, Sunderland will have to part with some compensation – as Ainsworth remains under contract at Adams Park until 2023.
However, despite that long contract length, the Telegraph claim that only a ‘nominal’ fee would be required to prise the manager away from the Chairboys, with the club reluctant to stand in his way should an offer come in.