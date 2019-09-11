Revealed! The dressing room view on proposed Sunderland takeover by American consortium
The proposed takeover of Sunderland AFC is close to completion with excitement levels understandably high among the fanbase.
Summer signing Joel Lynch has revealed the mood is more relaxed in the dressing room, with the focus on the job in hand – winning promotion.
A four-strong American consortium is looking to buy a controlling stake, though Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven would remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
The businessmen are John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell.
News of the proposed takeover broke at the end of August and talks have been ongoing, a deal is now close to being completed.
It was initially hoped a deal could be announced at the start of this week but it may now not be confirmed until later this week at the earliest, with work ongoing and no set date.
Defender Lynch said: “There are lots of whispers but I'm not sure that the players know anything about it really.
“I think that because things might of happened a few times before people are just keeping my head down and waiting for things to happen.”
He added: "Once this club gets into the championship it will have the resources to push on and go go again from there.
"Given what's happened to the club in the last few years it's been through tough times.
"But I want to play a part in helping it get back to where it belongs."