Stewart Donald's revealing response to Sunderland fan about his 'proper decisions'
Stewart Donald has told supporters he won’t stop until he gets it right at Sunderland AFC.
Sunderland have had a disappointing start to the season following back-to-back 1-1 draws, at home to Oxford United on the opening day and then away to Ipswich Town on Saturday.
The Black Cats are targeting automatic promotion back to the Championship this season after missing out last year,
In reply to a fan on Twitter who called on the Sunderland owner to make some ‘proper decisions’, Donald defended his time in charge.
Donald tweeted: “Proper decisions - Reducing 35m losses, dealing with disruptive want away players, visiting fans, spending more than all our rivals, getting investment, clearing court cases (7). improvements needed & mistakes made sure but I can assure u I won’t stop till I get it right 4 u all.”
Donald is continuing his hunt for fresh investment in the club.