Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Betting scandal grips Cats' rivals whilst police make five arrests after Portsmouth clash
One of Sunderland’s League One rivals are in the midst of betting scandal.
AFC Wimbledon have had to suspend manager Wally Downes after he allegedly breached FA betting rules – the 58-year-old has been relieved of first-team duties until further notice.
A club statement said: “The club has been informed that Wally has been charged by the FA for Misconduct under FA Rule E1(b) in respect of 8 bets placed on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019.
“Given the seriousness of this breach in FA regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect, giving time for the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course.
“Saturday’s match with Peterborough United will be managed by Glyn Hodges and the coaching staff.”
In other news, Hampshire Police made five arrests after Southampton defeated derby rivals and Sunderland’s divisional opponents Portsmouth 4-0 in the Carabao Cup last night.
The third-round tie, played at Pompey’s Fratton Park, was the first South Coast derby since 2012. Footage posted on social media showed clashes between fans and police with one supporter allegedly punching a horse.
A statement from Hampshire Constabulary read: “A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and attempted criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.”
Finally – Blackpool have announced the appointment of ex-Hull City and Swansea City striker Linton Brown as chief commercial officer and acting chief executive.