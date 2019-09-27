Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: MK Dons manager claims 'wheels are turning' at Stadium of Light
MK Dons manager Paul Tisdale has been discussing his side’s upcoming clash with Jack Ross’ Sunderland in League One on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of the game, Tisdale said: "We need a result of some kind because we’ve lost the last two league games - it’s serious stuff."
"It’s what football is all about, doing as well as you can do, getting the biggest occasion you can create, there is no excuses from me that the game against Liverpool got in the way of this game."
Ahead of travelling to the Stadium of Light, the MK Dons manager added: "We are going to a great stadium to play a good side. The wheels are turning at Sunderland. We should be conscious of that, but we need to understand what we can do and in what way we can do that and play to our strengths."
Elsewhere in League One, ex-Portsmouth triallist and former Millwall and Bradford defender James Meredith has joined Perth Glory.
Meanwhile, Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is facing up to the loss of 27-year-old Oli Hawkins for up to six weeks, following an injury picked up in the Southampton Carabao Cup clash on Wednesday.
Finally, Coventry City’s Marko Marosi has pondered the reception he’ll receive when coming face-to-face with former club Doncaster Rovers this weekend.
On the summer move, the goalkeeper said: “When you hear about interest from a club like Coventry you’re like, wow.”
“It doesn’t matter that we’re not playing at our own stadium. It’s still Coventry City – a giant club.”