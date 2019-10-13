Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Stewart Donald edging closer to manager appointment
Sunderland are stepping closer towards replacing Jack Ross’ and hope to identify the ideal candidate this week – according to reports.
Sunderland have already spoken to ex-Bolton and Bradford boss Phil Parkinson.
Enquiries have Wycombe’s Gareth Ainsworth, former boss Daniel Stendel and Wigan’s Paul Cook are all under consideration.
According to the Northern Echo, Nigel Pearson, the former Leicester City boss, has suggested he would bring ex-cats striker Kevin Phillips to be his assistant manager should be offered the role.
However, Phillips has expressed a desire to take the hot-seat at the Stadium of Light after attending the North East for multiple events last week.
Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s League One rivals Portsmouth slipped up again to draw 0-0 with Gillingham.
Speaking after the game, Pompey manager Kenny Jackett said: “We have to score when we are on top – that’s where we are at the moment.
“I was expecting us in the second half to step onto it and build on it because we were in control. I was looking for a real storming, big second half but that didn’t come and the game fell away from us.
“The chances were there – there were some big chances but they were few and far between and we didn’t create enough We did okay in the first half and encouraged the players to go and build on that. It was 0-0 at half-time, we were at home and it was there for you, put it that way. We couldn’t get it going in the second half and that was frustrating.”