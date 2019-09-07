Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Takeover nearing completion as Southend United lose manager
Sunderland AFC’s takeover deal is nearing completion.
A deal for a group of American businessman to take a controlling stake in North East club is expected to be finalised extremely soon with the final few legal details being ironed out.
Elsewhere in League One, Aaron Ramsdale revealed why Bolton Wanderers released him, speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, he said: “A lot of people have had rejection and probably worse stories than me, but it’s definitely an ‘I’ve proved you wrong’ sort of thing.
“When you watch yourself on Match of the Day, which I watched as a kid like everyone else, it really is a pinch yourself moment. It’s like ‘wow’.
“I did five years at Bolton. As a 15-year-old I got released. I was too small and couldn’t kick were the reasons they gave me. At the time it was true, but they never sort of gave me the chance to grow.
“I trialled all around the country, had quite a lot of rejections and then found myself at Sheffield United.”
Finally, Southend United manager has left the club after Kevin Bond tendering resignation.
Southend Chairman Ron Martin said: "Kevin is a sincere professional coach with huge experience in the industry. His accomplishments in keeping the club in League One last season needs to be acknowledged and will long be remembered by the club’s supporters.
“I remain confident that the players we have at Southend United, including the strong signings made by Kevin Bond, will enable a successful season under the guidance of a new manager.”