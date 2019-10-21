Sunderland AFC and League One gossip: Wycombe Wanderers defender slams 'smug' Cats fans
According to a national report, Sunderland were put off making a move for Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook because the Latics wanted £1 million in compensation.
The Black Cats spent the international break on the hunt for a new boss after Jack Ross’ sacking due to the North East club’s average start to the League One season.
Former Bolton and Bradford City boss Phil Parkinson eventually got the nod, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
The Sun state that although Cook was interested in the role, Wigan’s compensation demands, rumoured to be seven-figures, put chairman Stewart Donald off making a move.
In other Sunderland news, Wycombe Wanderers defender Darius Charles has taken aim at ‘smug’ Sunderland fans after his side defeated the Black Cats last weekend.
He said: “They came here and I felt they were smug. They came with this Sunderland presence. But I wanted to let them know, this is our house. You play by our rules. We’re second in the table, you are wherever you are. Respect us.”
Elsewhere in League One, Glyn Hodges is now favourite to land the vacant AFC Wimbledon job after Wally Downes leaves by mutual consent.
The Dons parted company with Downes on Sunday night, two days after he was fined £3,000 and suspended from all football-related activity for 28 days after he admitted he had breached the FA’s betting rules.
Hodges is currently in charge in a caretaker capacity and worked as Downes’ assistant at the London club.