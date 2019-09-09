Sunderland AFC and League One news: Rivals suffer manager blow while ex-Blackpool player involved in car accident
Sunderland are preparing to travel to Accrington Stanley on Saturday and have been handed a boost.
Stanley left-back Séamus Conneely was sent off in the Lancashire club’s 3-3 draw away to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss the League One clash with the Black Cats.
Elsewhere in League One, Danny Cowley has left Sunderland's rivals Lincoln City after three years in charge and two promotions.
In a statement released by the club, Huddersfield stated: "Huddersfield Town are delighted to confirm the appointment of Danny Cowley as the club's new manager. Danny will be joined at Huddersfield Town by his brother and assistant manager Nicky.
"The duo were identified by chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head of football operations David Webb as the club's first choice for this appointment after an extensive and detailed search."Compensation has been agreed with their previous club Lincoln City and the Cowley brothers will begin their work with the Terriers in preparation for the Sheffield Wednesday game."
Meanwhile, Bolton defender Joe Bunney is in hospital after being involved in a road traffic accident. The 25-year-old left-back has sustained broken ribs and a broken collarbone.
It is not known how long the player will be out for, but the club’s staff supporting him – according to Bolton’s website.
A club statement said: "He will remain in hospital for the next 48 hours as a precautionary measure.
"Everybody at Bolton Wanderers wishes Joe a quick recovery."