Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: 19-year-old striker linked plus Lincoln target Wycombe, Newport & Exeter City managers
Sunderland continute to be linked with a move for 19-year-old Motherwell striker James Scott.
However, several clubs – including Premier League Everton, Southampton, Bournemouth and Sheffield United – are all keeping an eye on his progress.
Elsewhere in League One, Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has turned down an approach from 'unnamed club' thought to be Lincoln City. Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and Newport boss Michael Flynn are also believed to be on The Imps list of potential replacements for Danny Cowley.
According to the Daily Mail, Ainsworth was handed a formal offer to take the job over the weekend bur rejected it.
Speaking about the situation, Ainsworth said: “I’m really happy at Wycombe, they’ve been so good to me. But of course, I’m ambitious. I want a club that has ambitions to play in the Championship, to be as high as they possibly can.
“I know Lincoln City have got that ambition. What the Cowleys have built in their time there – it’s just awesome. I’m open to everything.”
However, according to reports in South Wales, Flynn remains the bookmakers’ favourite to take over as Lincoln City boss.
In other news, Gary Waddock will remain as Southend United's caretaker manager for Tuesday night's trip to Shrewsbury Town.
Waddock said: “Me, Toddy (Svetoslav Todorov) and Lee (Harrison) have prepared the team again and we’re looking forward to it. It’s still game by game and the chairman will make the right decisions for the football club.”