Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Cats linked with Aberdeen striker as Darren Moore and Simon Grayson target reinforcements
Sunderland have been linked with Aberdeen’s Scott Wright, as reported by the Scottish Sun.
The Black Cats’ League One rivals Ipswich Town are also thought to be in the hunt for the 22-year-old, who has been with the club for 11 years.
Wright, a forward has been capped by Scotland at various youth levels, from Under 17 to Under 21 and made 13 league appearances last campaign for Derek McInnes’ Dons. The striker has played 58 times for Aberdeen, scoring five goals.
Elsewhere in the division, ex-Cats boss Simon Grayson is hoping to wrap up a deal for Derby County youngster Callum MacDonald this week. The Seasiders are currently level on points Ross men at the top of League One and are unbeaten after five matches.
Grayson told the Blackpool Gazette: “He’s a player I’m aware of and have looked at.
“You know me, I don’t comment on too many things, but I’m still looking to bring good players to the football club. If that one happens, then it will be done because he’s a good footballer,” he concluded.
Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore is determined to bring in a forward to fill the vacant number nine shirt ahead of the transfer deadline at the beginning of September.
“We’re not sitting here scratching our heads thinking who is it to be,” Moore said. “We know where we’re going, we know who it is, we know who we’d like to bring it in. The player, talking to him, he wants to come and get on with his football.”