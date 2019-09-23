Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Cats 'target' eyed as part of unlikely £20m 'deal' whilst U23 star impresses on loan
A report in TEAMtalk claims Middlesbrough and Derby County are interested in splashing out on Peterborough United duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison – with Posh slapping a £20m valuation on the duo.
However, that is likely wide of the mark with Maddison entering the final year of his deal – the forward also has a well-documented £2.5m release clause.
Also – Harrogate Town assistant manager Paul Thirlwell is hopeful that Sunderland under-23 star Jack Diamond will be allowed to extend his stay on loan at National League side.
“I was chatting with him the other day and he’s enjoying it and thinks it’s good for him,” Thirwell explained. “Young lads can sometimes stay places a bit too long and get comfortable, and you have to branch out and try other things.
“He’s embraced that challenge so far. He’ll definitely get pitch time and now it’s up to him to keep the shirt - and I think that’s a good situation to be in at his age.”
Meanwhile, Sunderland travel to Bramall Lane to face Premier League Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday with summer signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock set to feature for the first time.
Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to continue a good run of form going – the Blades defeated Everton 2-0 oat Goodison Park in the league last weekend. The under-pressure Jack Ross, however, will be without Aiden McGeady, Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis.
Finally – West Brom have been linked with Coventry City full-back Sam McCallum.