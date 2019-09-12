Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Ex-Cats star reveals injury ended dream move plus Herbie Kane's summer nightmare
Ex-Sunderland midfielder David Meyler has opened after injury whilst playing for the Black Cats thwarted a move to boyhood club Liverpool.
“I went to the Champions League final in Madrid (last summer),” he recalled. “So I went with Jordan (Henderson)’s family but I met King Kenny (Dalglish) after.
“Kenny was actually going to sign me when he signed Jordan for Liverpool but I’d done my cruciate. He talks about it in his book. “He said, ‘What could have been...’
“I said, ‘Let’s not get it started now’.”
Sunderland’s potential new owners’ wealth may not make a difference to the club’s recruitment policy, according to Jack Ross.
Speaking before his side’s trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, Sunderland's manager in response to a question on the club’s mooted takeover deal said: “That’s making a large assumption that because you have loads of money you’re, going to spend it.
“There’s loads of different ways to build a football club, I’m not saying what way it will be done here, which avoids the speculation around what happens here, should new owners come in.
Elsewhere in League One, Herbie Kane saw a proposed move to Championship Hull City collapse over the summer, according to reports. After failing to secure a loan exit over the summer, the 20-year-old midfielder remains at Anfield.
According to The Athletic, League One side and Sunderland’s Saturday opponents Accrington Stanley enquired about the youngster over the summer. John Coleman's side had been told that he was joining the Tigers, a move which fell through.