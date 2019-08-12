Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Ex-Premier League striker teases return as Cats could draw Newcastle in Carabao Cup
Jack Ross’ Sunderland could draw Newcastle United in the next round of the Carabao Cup - if they beat Accrington Stanley tomorrow.
Premier League sides - apart from those competing in Europe - will join the draw for round two of the competition, which will be split into a northern and southern section.
The draw takes place tomorrow night after the first round.
Stanley have strengthened ahead of the game with the signing of Dion Charles from National League North side Southport for an undisclosed fee.
In other news, Victor Anichebe has once again teased Sunderland fans about a possible return to the club on Instagram.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The ex-Everton and West Brom striker, replying to Black Cats fans, said he was ‘fit and raring to go’ and would make a call to his former employers.
Elsewhere in League One, Coventry City have joined Portsmouth in pursuit of Liverpool’s young midfielder Herbie Kane - both sides are hoping to complete a loan move before the end of the League One transfer window on September 2.
Also - Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has claimed his side playing in the Carabao Cup isn’t healthy and has promised to ring the changes for the match at Luton.
Speaking to the East Anglian Times, Lambert said: "We've got a game Saturday (Peterborough away), a game Tuesday (AFC Wimbledon at home), a game Saturday (Bolton away), maybe another midweek game the following week (next round of Carabao Cup), then a game Saturday (Shrewsbury at home).
“For me it's too many games. It's not healthy. It's not healthy for the game.”