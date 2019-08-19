Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: Stewart Donald shoots down potential left-back bid, whilst Oxford United sign Championship striker
Chairman Stewart Donald has moved to deny rumours that Sunderland are due to sign Oliver Turton from Blackpool today.
Speaking to a fan on Twitter, Donald explained the talk was ‘not true’ unless he hadn't ‘been told’ about the deal. Turton, a 26-year-old left-back, made 32 League One appearances for the Tangerines last season.
Elsewhere in League One, Matty Taylor has completed a return to his boyhood team Oxford United on a season-long loan. The striker has just 12 months remaining on his deal at Championship club Bristol City.
Tranmere Rovers are looking to bring in Liverpool defender Adam Lewis, according to a report from Football Insider - the left-back is highly-rated at Anfield after developing through the club’s youth sides.
The 19-year-old has yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Liverpool - however, Jurgen Klopp is short of cover at left-back for Andy Robertson after Alberto Moreno’s departure.
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that midfielder Alex Woodyard is looking to find a new club before the end of the transfer window.
“I just feel there hasn’t been a big enough improvement from him.
“People may say ‘why wasn’t this done before the start of the season?’ but the honest answer is that we’ve been trying since May to sign a central midfield player.
We just haven’t been able to get one in because of different things that have gone on and we’re still trying. I would like to sign one in the next couple of weeks.