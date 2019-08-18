Sunderland AFC and League One transfer news: U23s taste defeat whilst Championship striker attracts attention
Sunderland’s under-23 side, managed by Elliot Dickman, tasted defeat against Norwich City under-23s, despite Lee Connelly scoring first.
The Canaries fought back with goals from Louis Lomas and Gassan Ahadme propelling David Wright’s side to a first Premier League 2 victory. The Black Cats are still without a win after an opening day draw against Stoke.
In other news, Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane was spotted in the stands at Doncaster Rovers as they triumphed over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.
The 20-year-old enjoyed a season on loan at the club, netting four goals and assisting six times in League One.
Fellow third-tier sides Portsmouth and Coventry City have also been credited with an interest in taking the young midfielder on loan.
Also - Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed striker Matty Taylor is set to leave the club this summer. The forward is keen to find regular game time amid offers from several League One clubs.
Taylor has been heavily linked with a move away from Ashton Gate during pre-season, with Oxford United keen. The striker was also spotted at the Kassam Stadium last week, further fuelling speculation.
Elsewhere in League One, Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed club captain Alex Woodyard is looking to join another club. Posh are continuing to pursue a deal for a new midfielder.
It’s also rumoured Jason Naismith is keen to leave the club in search of more regular game time.