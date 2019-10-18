Sunderland AFC gossip: Stopper delivers verdict on new boss Phil Parkinson
Jon McLaughlin has revealed what new manager Phil Parkinson will bring to the Stadium of Light.
The 51-year-old Chorley-born boss was announced as Jack Ross’ successor on a two-and-a-half-year deal yesterday, in time for the Black Cats trip to Wycombe Wanderers in League One tomorrow.
And McLaughlin – a regular under Parkinson at former club Bradford City as the pair reached a League Cup final as a fourth-tier side – has revealed what Sunderland fans can expect from the new manager.
“It’s important that the gaffer has experience of getting club’s out of this league,” the 32-year-old stopper said to safc.com.
“For people on the outside it provides confidence because he doesn’t need to prove he has what it takes They are facts and you can’t deny them.
“The system and philosophy they use has been proven. It’s been a winning formula before, and they have worked in large clubs with big expectations.
“I am sure they can do the same as they have done previously and be successful.”
He continued: “They like to have their teams very organised and make demands of having a certain work rate. They want to make sure that all of the basics are boxed off first and foremost and then that provides a platform to play from.
“This is nothing new to players because it’s about doing all of the basics correctly every single time. If you can do that over 90 minutes, then it will give you a solid platform to go and dominate games," he concluded.