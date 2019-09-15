Sunderland AFC transfer news: Benji Kimpioka wants first-team run as contract saga rumbles on; big names chase Cats role
Several ‘big hitters’ are interested in the director of football role at Sunderland, should a takeover deal by MSD partners be completed.
The Sun reports several big names interested with taking up the role at the Stadium of Light – with the names mooted also said to have ‘off-field expertise’.
Ex-Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce was also named in the report and is apparently interested in a management role at the club. However, Jack Ross is expected to remain in charge if a takeover deal is completed.
Benji Kimpioka’s agent has spoken our regarding his client's role at Sunderland – and the attacker's contract, which is in its final 12 months.
“Benjamin has always been happy about being in Sunderland,” his agent and lawyer, Martin Kettle told Roker Report.
“Since the end of 2018 we have expressed an interest in discussing a new contract, but only based on Sunderland’s own judgement and interest of making Benjamin a first-team player.
“Benjamin would sign a new contract to play for the first team, not to stay additional years in the reserves or to be loaned out to another club than Sunderland, since it is in Sunderland he would want to play.
“If he would want to play in another club we would consider a contract there.
The Swedish forward has yet to make a league start for Jack Ross, but impressed in substitute appearances and Leasing.com Trophy starts last season.