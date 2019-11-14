Sunderland AFC transfer news: Peterborough United slap HUGE valuation ex-Newcastle United striker

Ivan Toney of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his sides first goal against Oxford United in League One.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth and Burnley are among a host of clubs who are prepared to cough up £9m for Ivan Toney.

However, Darren Ferguson’s Posh believe they have the best young striker outside of the Premier League and will demand an unparalleled fee for a League One player.

A former Newcastle United player, 23-year-old Toney has netted 35 goals in 75 appearances since signing from the Magpies for just £350,000 in the summer of 2018.

Promotion-chasing Peterborough currently sit third in the third-tier, and defeated Jack Ross’ Sunderland 3-0 at London Road earlier this campaign with another former Newcastle player Marcus Maddison netting twice.

"Toney will break the transfer record for a League One player when he goes,” club chairman Darragh MacAntony said. “If he goes that. He'll certainly smash the Posh record. We don't want to lose anyone in January, but you can't guarantee anything in football. If we do lose anyone, they will be replaced."

