Sunderland AFC transfer news: Youngster seals extended exit as U18s handed FIVE injury blows
Sunderland youngster Jordan Hunter has extended his loan spell at South Shields – having impressed during his initial month at Mariners Park.
The former Liverpool full-back joined the Bet Victor Northern Premier Division outfit last month as the Black Cats looked to secure temporary moves for some of their promising youngsters.
And having caught the eye, the 19-year-old has seen his spell extended by another 28 days.
Confirming the news, Shields said: “We're delighted to announce that Jordan Hunter's loan at Mariners Park has been extended by 28 days.
“Jordan has been outstanding since joining last month and is a credit to Sunderland AFC.
“We're looking forward to seeing him in action again over the next month.”
Meanwhile, Sunderland’s under-18 side will be without SIX key players when they face Newcastle United this weekend.
Tom Smith, Harry Ord, Ryan Gooch, Patrick Almond and Liam Miller are all injured while Jack Newman is on international duty.
Bryson, though, is still hopeful of seeing a response from his squad after they were beaten 10-0 by Everton last weekend.
“We’re at home and it’s a great opportunity for us to pick up points,” he said, speaking to safc.com.
“I am looking for a massive, massive response from the players and I can’t stress that enough.
“Newcastle are a good side with some excellent players, they’ll be very well organised and a tough nut to crack, but we have to give it our best shot.”