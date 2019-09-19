Sunderland boss Jack Ross receives admiration from North East rival after fiery U23 clash
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has received praise from a North East rival after the pair watched an under-23 game together earlier this week.
Ross and Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate took in Sunderland under-23s clash with Boro’s under-23s on Monday night at Eppleton CW in Hetton.
The two were pictured together as the youngsters from Teesside came from behind to defeat the junior Black Cats – a side which included new first-team signings Joel Lynch and Laurens De Bock.
Good friends Ross and Woodgate observed the match from the stands and enjoyed a catch-up during the Premier League 2 Division 2 fixture.
“I was just speaking to him, he was asking how I was finding it. I’m loving it.” said Woodgate when asked about the Sunderland boss.
“I love him as a guy and as a player he was fantastic, what an example and a role model he is to the younger players.
“It was a good chat.”
Striker Benji Kimpioka put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot but the Black Cats were pegged back through two Stephen Walker penalties and a close-range finish from substitute Rumarn Burrell.
Sunder striker Lee Connelly – who recenlt enjoyed a 28-day youth loan with South Shields – grabbed a late consolation goal eight minutes from time as Middlesbrough recorded a memorable junior Wear-Tees Derby – taking bragging rights back to Teesside. The ending was touched by controversy, however - as an after-the-whistle scuffle broke out between the two sides.