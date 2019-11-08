Sunderland boss shares exciting update on Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke and Lee Burge

Sunderland stopper Lee Burge

Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Burge is back in training, while Gooch took to the field running this week – with Wyke set to follow after the FA Cup tie with Gillingham.

But the Black Cats could be without Denver Hume against the Gills – with the defender a doubt having picked up a virus on the eve of the game.

“Denver Hume has got a virus, so he’s a doubt,” confirmed Parkinson.

“We’re just waiting to see how he is. It’s probably similar to what Duncan [Watmore] had last week so we’ll see how he is closer to kick-off.”

There was better news, however, on some of the club’s longer-term absentees with Burge, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke all taking positive steps in their recovery.

“Lynden has been out running today, so touch wood that that’s him making progress,” said Parkinson.

“Charlie, the last couple of days the swelling has gone out of his ankle.

“Brandy [club physio] is much happier, so hopefully we’re going to get him going next week in terms of being out on the grass running.

“Burgey has trained some of the week, so we’ll assess him tomorrow [Saturday] and see how he’s got through today.